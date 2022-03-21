Dr. Sybil Pentsil | LifeBridge Health

Pediatric doctor Sybil Pentsil, M.D., M.P.H. was appointed chief diversity officer at LifeBridge Health.

Pentsil oversees efforts to grow resources around diversity, equity and inclusion (D, E & I) throughout the LifeBridge Health system, a focal point of the organization’s mission to Care Bravely for the diverse community it serves.

Pentsil works with LifeBridge Health leaders to develop strategies to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within the system and incorporate this goal in how team members engage with patients receiving care