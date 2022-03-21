Kaiser Permanente, UMMS expand relationship

Two of the mid-Atlantic region’s largest medical systems – Kaiser Permanente and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) – Monday announced an expansion of their relationship as the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson will become Kaiser Permanente premier hospitals.

These new hospital relationships will add more options for Kaiser Permanente’s more than 800,000 members across the region to access outstanding hospital-based care from their Permanente physicians.

Since 2018, the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie has been a Kaiser Permanente premier hospital. UM Capital Region Medical Center will join the Kaiser Permanente premier hospital list in July 2022, with Permanente physicians providing hospital based medical care. Also, in September 2022, UM St. Joseph Medical Center will be added as a premier hospital, with Permanente physicians at this location offering several specialties including but not limited to labor and delivery, cardiology, neurology, urology and orthopedic surgery to Kaiser Permanente members.

With the recently opened Kaiser Permanente Lutherville-Timonium Medical Center as well as the addition of UM St. Joseph Medical Center in mid-2022, Kaiser Permanente’s members in Baltimore will have even more access to award-winning care provided by Permanente physicians.