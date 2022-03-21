Kelsi Holman | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Kelsi Holman to leasing manager, commercial. Holman originally joined CRC in 2017 as a commercial leasing associate.

Holman’s responsibilities currently include directing and overseeing leasing activities and managing third-party brokerage companies for CRC properties located in Alabama and Florida. She will help formulate marketing and leasing strategies, spearhead negotiations for new leases, renewals, and lease assignments, and interact with the company’s stakeholders to maintain and increase long-term asset value.

Holman, who has more than eight years of directly-related commercial real estate experience, started her career as an Associate Broker for Fischer & Company in Dallas. She is a member of ICSC and NAIOP Maryland.