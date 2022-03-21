On the heels of a state gas tax pause, some Maryland lawmakers are considering breaks for purchase of electric cars and trucks.

The proposed credit comes as lawmakers wrestle with a number of pocketbook and environmental issues during an election year. Legislators also seek to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles by 2025 that was part of an intra-state compact with California.

“We’re trying to get more of these vehicles on the road,” said Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, D-Montgomery and lead sponsor of the bill. “The more we can do, the better off it is for the state; the better off it is for our breathing air; the better off it is for carbon emissions; the better off it is for climate change.”

The bill revises a now-expired program that had offered a $3,000 tax break on electric and fuel cell vehicles costing $63,000 or less. That program expired in 2020.

Under the proposal, the state would expand the number and type of vehicles eligible for a tax credit but drop the price ceiling for eligibility. The measure would establish credits on electric vehicles costing $55,000 or less, including $3,000 for an electric or fuel-cell car or truck. Three-wheel and two-wheel zero emission motorcycles would be eligible for excise tax credits of $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

The credit is limited to one per individual. Businesses can claim up to 10. The credit would apply to any eligible vehicle purchased and titled between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2025.

The cost is estimated at $10 million annually before the program expires again in three years.

The bill passed on a voice vote without any apparent opposition as delegates and senators engage in a frenetic effort to meet a deadline to send legislation to the opposite chamber by the end of the day. Bills crossing over by the deadline are not guaranteed passage. They do, however, face the prospect of fewer procedural hurdles in the last three weeks of the 90-day session.

Fraser-Hidalgo said it may also help the state in its goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2025.

As of December, the state had less than 41,000 such vehicles titled in the state, according to a report by Capital News Service.

The House bill — there is no Senate version — comes immediately following the passage of a law that provided a temporary pause on the collection of the state’s $36-cent gas tax. The cost of that 30-day holiday is estimated at $100 million.

Republicans, eager for tax breaks, worried the cap on retail price was too limiting.

“I’ll say this 1,000 times: I’m the only person on the floor in the Republican party who drives a Telsa,” said Del. Reid Novotny, R-Howard and Carroll counties. “I love that we do this. I just wish it was covering more vehicles.”

And while the average cost of an electric vehicle can approach that of a luxury car, costs are coming down. A number of options fall within the price cap proposed in the bill. In fact, only one Tesla model would qualify.

The average cost of an electric car at the end of 2021 exceeded $56,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. In Maryland, that cost is about $42,000, according to Fraser-Hidalgo. Charging stations that provide fast recharges and protect the battery can cost nearly $2,000.

Fraser-Hidalgo said “$50,000 is still a significant sum of money and there are electric cars available for less than that.”

“From a policy perspective, we don’t want to incentivize the very, very costly vehicles,” said Fraser-Hidalgo.