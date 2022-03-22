2 hospitals, 2 views on telemedicine

While the COVID-19 crisis may be easing, it has changed the way hospitals care for patients, particularly in the area of telemedicine. Remote appointments seem here to stay, but how – and how often – they’re used varies by provider.

At Johns Hopkins Medicine, the pandemic prompted a surge in telemedicine visits, with 1 million remote appointments recorded at the health system’s six hospitals in 16 months. At LifeBridge Health’s Carroll Hospital, however, telemedicine was relied on at the beginning of the pandemic, but today most appointments are again conducted in person.

Rebecca Canino, administrative director of telemedicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine, identified congestive heart failure patients as a group that has particularly benefited from the health system’s widespread adoption of telemedicine.

While they might once have headed to the emergency room for a health crisis, congestive heart failure patients today are able to receive care at home thanks to telemedicine and outpatient support, she said.

The reduced number of ER visits by these patients points to a bright future for digital health, said Canino, who had a front-row seat for the shift in care brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before COVID, the Baltimore-based health system conducted roughly 100 telehealth visits a month, she said. That changed practically overnight when the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

“Every specialty, every provider on the ambulatory side went live” with telehealth, Canino said.

Last summer, Johns Hopkins Medicine announced that between March 2020 and June 29, 2021, 1 million telehealth visits were conducted at its six hospitals in Maryland, Washington and Florida and more than 40 community physician locations.

“Going from 100 a month to a million a year, it was crazy,” Canino said.

Today, Johns Hopkins Medicine conducts about 30,000 telemedicine appointments a month, primarily those visits considered most clinically appropriate for the platform, Canino said.

Canino’s office recently surveyed all Johns Hopkins providers, from a variety of specialties, who conducted telemedicine appointments. Of the providers who responded, she said, almost all wanted to keep offering at least some telemedicine appointments after the pandemic ends.

“Patients are saying the exact same thing,” Canino said. “So the demand is there from both sides; the need is there from both sides.”

But as hospitals and health systems begin to recover from the pandemic’s crisis conditions, they are approaching a reckoning: Coverage of telemedicine services for traditional Medicare beneficiaries, expanded by Congress and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services after the pandemic was declared, will end if policymakers do not act to extend the expanded coverage.

At Johns Hopkins, roughly 50% of patients are insured by Medicare or Medicaid or both, Canino said. If Medicare stopped paying for expanded telemedicine services, health systems would face a quandary because they would want, clinically and ethically, to continue offering such services to all patients, not just those with private insurance, she explained.

Telemedicine also got a boost at the beginning of the pandemic at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, but it is now used less frequently, Chief Medical Officer Mark Olszyk said.

For about 20 years, Carroll Hospital leaders had anticipated a gradual switch to telemedicine, said Olszyk, who is also the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs. Though more than half of all outpatient visits were conducted via video for the first few weeks of the pandemic, Olszyk said that today telemedicine is used mainly as a complement to ongoing care for uncomplicated complaints and for follow-up and monitoring — with the “lion’s share” of medical appointments conducted in person.

“We realized there were certain applications for telehealth, but it certainly wasn’t the panacea that we hoped it would be,” he said.

Carroll saw its peak day for COVID patients on Jan. 6, 2022, with 74 people – or half of all patients at the time — at the hospital due to the virus, Olszyk said.

As of the middle of March, the hospital had only a single COVID patient, he said, adding that staffing had also stabilized, with fewer employees calling out sick and less need for extra nurses and respiratory therapists.

Today, Olszyk says he’s relieved to report that staffing shortages are becoming less severe, with the numbers better than they were two months ago.

“We’ve now seen how the virtues that we practice in peacetime — loyalty, leadership, engagement — pay dividends in times of crisis,” Olszyk said. “It got really tough, but a lot of our staff stayed with us, working overtime, working in difficult conditions, because they were part of the team.”

In addition to recruiting and retaining staff, hospitals have recognized the need for more robust supply chains, more local suppliers and more supplies such as protective equipment, Olszyk said.

Still, he remains concerned about issues such as health outcomes inequality, mistrust of COVID vaccines and the overall politicization of public health.

“I don’t know that we’re more prepared for the next health care crisis as much as we could be,” Olszyk said. “I think we have learned lessons from this, (but) I’m afraid we might forget some of those lessons too quickly. So it’s a good time now to reflect and put in place robust systems so that we’re not caught off guard again.”