FNB expands affordable mortgage programs

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced Tuesday that it has expanded its Affordable Mortgage offerings with two new refinance programs, Fannie Mae RefiNow and Freddie Mac Refi Possible, which are now available in Baltimore.

Available to homeowners with income at or below the area median income (AMI) for their market, these specialized programs make it more accessible and affordable to refinance a current Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage at a lower rate and a lower payment, while also providing a credit of up to $500 to cover appraisal costs.

The new refinance programs add to the range of Affordable Mortgage programs available to consumers throughout FNB’s footprint, including its proprietary affordable Home Ownership and Home Improvement and Rehabilitation Programs. FNB also is increasing its Closing Cost Assistance Grant to $5,000 in April 2022, advancing its commitment to borrowers who have low or moderate income or who are purchasing a home in a low- to moderate-income (LMI) community.

The Closing Cost Assistance Grant further builds on FNB’s overarching focus on promoting economic equality since the majority of the LMI areas where it is available include historically underserved minority communities. The grant is currently offered in Baltimore, Pittsburgh; Johnstown, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Cleveland; Youngstown, Ohio; Raleigh, Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina with plans for additional markets to be considered in the future.