Organ donations in Maryland are expected to get a boost starting July 1, when a bill passed last year by the Maryland General Assembly takes effect.

The bill, adopted unanimously by both houses, grants Marylanders the option to choose whether their organs are used for research and education or for transplantation and therapy.

Under current law, organs from registered donors can be used only for transplantation or treatment. Registration for the state’s organ donor program is handled by the Motor Vehicle Administration.

In addition to giving donors a choice, the change will give a boost to research and should help more Marylanders who need a transplant, advocates say.

The bill “expands the autonomy of those donating and … will spur research,” said Karen Kennedy, vice president of external affairs and education at the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, a nonprofit organization that encourages and supports organ donation and research.

“Donors will now have all four (possible) options, so more people can be helped,” Kennedy added. “We are confident it’s going to help more people overall.”

Advocates say any step to boost organ donations is helpful, citing statistics that some 2,500 people in Maryland – and 106,000 nationwide – need a life-saving transplant.

They also note that when the bill was passed last year, 31 states already had the same donor provisions that will take effect in Maryland this summer.

“Maryland was an outlier in (the) MVA organ donor program, in that our prior laws only allowed for deceased organs donated via the MVA program to be donated to a person or discarded if unsuitable for use,” said Del. Emily Shetty, D-Montgomery, a co-sponsor of the bill.

Many organs that may not be suitable for transplant could significantly benefit medical research, she said.

The new law also is expected to help educate prospective organ donors about the life-saving program, Shetty said, “while enabling them to decide how their own organs would be utilized upon their death.”

Kennedy seconded the notion that the new law will encourage badly needed research.

“So many innovations have come from research,” she said. “This (change) expands that.”

This year, the General Assembly is considering another bill aimed at boosting organ donations. The legislation would increase the amount of money distributed through the Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund from $400,000 a year to $500,000 beginning in fiscal year 2024. It also would extend the termination date for distributing the funds.

Currently, some 2.2 million Marylanders are on the donor registry, and advocates want to make sure the number does not drop.

“At the end of the day, donations are about amazing people saying ‘yes’ and getting the chance to have their questions answered so they can make a decision,” Kennedy said.

“We’re in Annapolis every session,” she added. “More needs to be done.”