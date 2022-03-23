1501 Health announces second cohort, featuring one Baltimore company

1501 Health, a Baltimore-based incubator for health care innovators, Wednesday announced the seven members of its second cohort, which includes one Maryland company.

The incubator, which launched last year, is a partnership between LifeBridge Health, a health care provider in the Baltimore region, and Healthworx, the innovation leg of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. It aims to help health care startups grow by providing them with a $100,000 investment and access to mentors from both the health insurance and health care delivery sides of the industry.

Each of the seven companies selected for this year’s cohort is aiming to find a solution to a health care challenge, ranging from pain management to childhood health literacy. Those companies, which were selected from a pool of 112 international applicants, are:

Candoo, a New York-based company that teaches older adults how to use applications and digital tools designed for daily life, like Instacart, in hopes of helping them become more independent.

Flowly, a company based in Los Angeles that uses virtual reality technology that is backed by NIH clinical trial data to help users manage pain and anxiety.

Frame Fertility, a San Francisco company that guides prospective parents on their fertility journeys by providing a fertility assessment, personalized coaching and care navigation, in hopes of helping families avoid unnecessary fertility treatments.

Health in Her Hue, a company based in New York that uses technology to reduce health disparities by connecting Black women and other women of color with culturally competent care providers and supportive communities.

Lantern, a New York company that guides users through the end-of-life pre-planning process.

Ryse Health, a company based in Arlington, Virginia and Baltimore that uses technology and community-based support to help patients manage type 2 diabetes.

Xploro, a company based in Manchester, U.K., that uses 3D models and gamification to help children with preexisting conditions and illnesses become more health literate.

“There is such diversity in this cohort in terms of backgrounds, solutions and stages of development,” Jordan Evans, 1501 Health co-manager and innovation project manager at LifeBridge Health, said in a news release. “All of them tackle some of the most pressing issues in healthcare today but from such varied backgrounds and solutions-oriented mindsets. We are excited to see what heights they can reach in this cohort.”

Richard Gurley, co-founder of Ryse Health, the only Maryland-based company in this year’s cohort, said that his team was “honored” to be selected for the program.

“We are honored that Healthworx and LifeBridge Health selected us as one of their seven investments in the 1501 Health Incubator second cohort,” he told The Daily Record in an email. “We are in good company and look forward to what the future holds.”

Emily Durfee, 1501 Health co-manager and director of Healthworx’s strategy and portfolio acceleration, said that the second year of the program will have some minor difference from the program’s inaugural year. First, rather than working with several mentors from across CareFirst and LifeBridge, each company will be paired with two mentors — one from either organization — while still having access to numerous other experts on an ad hoc basis. This will allow the company’s mentors to serve as truly dedicated partners in growing and scaling these businesses.

The inaugural year of the program was also mostly virtual due to COVID-19 — the five companies and some 1501 Health leadership were only able to meet up in person once over the past year, at a health technology conference called HLTH in Boston — something Durfee hopes to see change this year.

“I hope that this round will be more hybrid … I just have no crystal ball on what’s going to happen with the COVID situation moving forward,” she said. “The good news is the program is built to be successful either way.”

The incubator’s inaugural cohort is currently in its final months and will be graduating in a demo day event in late April or early May.