Alicia Myers and Cheryl Lee | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono announced that Alicia Myers of Queen Anne was promoted from community outreach coordinator to elder law case manager, and Cheryl Lee of Preston has been hired as the nonprofit’s new administrative director.

Both are working out of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton offices.

As an elder law case manager, Myers is responsible for conducting client intakes, managing elder law cases, and coordinating the monthly elder law clinics. Lee’s administrative director responsibilities include billing and invoicing, payroll, office technology, human resources, and logistics for three office locations.

Myers joined Mid-Shore Pro Bono as a community conferencing project coordinator in 2012 and was named community outreach coordinator in 2018. She is a certified social awareness practitioner and restorative justice practitioner focusing on social justice. Myers attended Chesapeake College and is a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, Delaware. Her volunteer work includes serving with the YMCA of the Chesapeake as a Girls on the Run coach, and with the food distribution services of Talbot Family Network.

Lee is an administrative specialist with more than 35 years of office experience with nonprofit and aerospace businesses. She began work on the Eastern Shore in 2004, serving with the Town Creek Foundation and later as office manager with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. She attended Eastern Florida State College in Palm Bay, Florida. Lee also does administrative work for the Oxford Kids Camp.