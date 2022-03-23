Baltimore Life celebrates 140 years in business

The Baltimore Life Insurance Co. on Wednesday celebrated its 140th anniversary in business.

For almost a century and a half, Baltimore Life has helped protect Americans from financial ruin through life insurance and by providing income in retirement with annuity products. Today, the company insures hundreds of thousands of people, families and businesses. In 2021 alone, Baltimore Life paid $73 million in claims.

Baltimore Life continues to insure and educate people and businesses on the importance of life insurance in the event of a financial hardship from loss. Life insurance can help families protect income, safeguard businesses to ensure continuity and provide for other future financial needs.