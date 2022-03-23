Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Life celebrates 140 years in business

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2022

The Baltimore Life Insurance Co. on Wednesday celebrated its 140th anniversary in business.

For almost a century and a half, Baltimore Life has helped protect Americans from financial ruin through life insurance and by providing income in retirement with annuity products. Today, the company insures hundreds of thousands of people, families and businesses. In 2021 alone, Baltimore Life paid $73 million in claims.

Baltimore Life continues to insure and educate people and businesses on the importance of life insurance in the event of a financial hardship from loss. Life insurance can help families protect income, safeguard businesses to ensure continuity and provide for other future financial needs.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo