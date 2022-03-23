Fry, Scully to enter Md. Business Hall of Fame

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce will induct Donald C. Fry and Mary Ann Scully — two of Maryland’s most accomplished business leaders — into the Maryland Business Hall of Fame at its annual event, Inspire MD, on May 12 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

In addition to these honors, the organization will present Gov. Larry Hogan with the 2022 Public Service Award and Sriram Manivannan, vice president of product development with Vorbeck Materials and an up-and-coming Maryland executive, with the Rising Star Award.

For nearly two decades, Fry has led the Greater Baltimore Committee, the private-sector business advocacy group, and recently announced he will retire in June. The group advocates on behalf of the Baltimore region on issues of economic growth, job creation, workforce development and transportation.

A lifelong banker, co-founder and former CEO of Howard Bank/Bancorp, Scully is a successful entrepreneur and “intrapreneur.” She started, scaled and sold a financial service company with significant regional brand recognition and impact. Earlier this week, she was named the next dean of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland. She begins her position with the university on July 1.

During his two terms as governor, Hogan has distinguished himself as an outstanding public servant working to advance Maryland’s economy and quality of life. We honor his contributions to the business community, education, creating opportunity and enriching the quality of life for Marylanders.

Manivannan has demonstrated tremendous growth, leadership, management ability, an upward trajectory and embodies the future of Maryland business.

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is the only statewide business advocacy organization and the leading voice for business in the state. Together with their 5,500 members, they form a statewide coalition that is committed to ensuring that Maryland is attracting and retaining quality jobs, developing vibrant, sustainable communities and staying at the forefront of global competitiveness and economic prosperity.