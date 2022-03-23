ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary with three other Republican candidates; Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015. She served as head of the state’s labor department and as the state’s commerce department chief in Hogan’s administration.

Schulz is running against Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, for the GOP nomination. Robin Ficker and Joe Werner also are running for the nomination.

Maryland’s primary is scheduled for July 19.