LAMAR DEVON SAMPSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 23, 2022

Criminal procedure — Mistrial — Testimony regarding polygraph result

In 2009, a jury in the Circuit Court for Kent County convicted appellant, Lamar Devon Sampson, of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and three counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.

Read the opinion

