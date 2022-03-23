ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

The insurance defense firm of Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh, P.A. is seeking a Litigation Associate. MD Bar Admission required. D.C. Bar Admission preferred. Strong communication, writing and analytical skills needed. Experience with medical malpractice cases is preferred. Excellent benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. All applications held in strict confidence.

Please send cover letter with resume and writing samples to: skbender@downs-ward.com



