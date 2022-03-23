Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MOUHAMED YATASSAYE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 23, 2022

Criminal procedure — Hearsay — Recorded statement

After a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Mouhamed Yatassaye was convicted of three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. On appeal, he argues that the court erred in allowing the State to ask him questions relating to the credibility of other testifying witnesses and in admitting an out-of-court statement, in its entirety, made by one of the complaining witnesses.

Read the opinion

