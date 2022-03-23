Roy Rogers to raise money for World Central Kitchen’s Ukraine efforts

Roy Rogers, a western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, on Wednesday announced it will host a two-week fundraiser supporting World Central Kitchen (WCK) beginning Thursday.

The Frederick-based restaurant chain will offer half of all proceeds of the restaurants’ Strawberry Shortcake sales as a donation to WCK for it Ukraine relief efforts.

Roy Rogers operates 18 restaurant locations in Maryland.

WCK is working with dozens of chefs and restaurant partners across 12 cities in Ukraine to provide meals to those who remain at home or are escaping to other locations within the country. With each purchase of a Strawberry Shortcake, Royalists will help provide freshly prepared meals to families in Ukraine.

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 25 company-owned restaurants and 18 franchise restaurants in six states.