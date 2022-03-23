SIAMAK PAYDAR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Double jeopardy — Mistrial

In 2018, a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant, Siamak Paydar, of first-degree assault and false imprisonment. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, and the trial court declared a mistrial as to those offenses. At Paydar’s sentencing proceeding, the State entered a nolle prosequi to the charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

