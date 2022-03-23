Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SIAMAK PAYDAR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 23, 2022

Criminal procedure — Double jeopardy — Mistrial

In 2018, a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant, Siamak Paydar, of first-degree assault and false imprisonment. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, and the trial court declared a mistrial as to those offenses. At Paydar’s sentencing proceeding, the State entered a nolle prosequi to the charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo