THE COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS OF THE MILLRACE CONDOMINIUM, ET AL. v. BALTIMORE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION, ET AL.

Administrative law — Planning commission — Townhome development

This case arises out of a decision by the Baltimore City Planning Commission (“the Planning Commission”) to approve a townhome development in a Baltimore City community known as Clipper Mill. In October 2019, the owner and developer, VS Clipper Mill, LLC (“the Developer”), petitioned the Planning Commission for approval of a minor change and final design approval for the Clipper Mill Planned Unit Development and for approval of major subdivision final plans with certain specified waivers. The Council of Unit Owners of the Millrace Condominium, the Homes at Clipper Mill Homeowners Association, Inc., Jessica Meyers, and Jeffrey K. Pietrzak, appellants, opposed those requests.

