2022 Top 100 Women honorees announced

The Daily Record has announced the 2022 Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees. Now in its 27th year, The Daily Record has recognized more than 1,700 women from around the state.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.

Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

This year will feature a return to an in-person celebration that is limited to the winners, sponsors and a limited number of guests. The event will be held at the University of Maryland Riggs Alumni Center in College Park on May 9 starting at 4:30 p.m.

“This year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women work hard, play hard and create better lives for their teams, their networks and their families. They are inclusive change agents who are not afraid to face adversity and stand up for what they believe,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Their community impact and commitment to mentoring are outstanding. We at The Daily Record are proud to honor them.”

This year there are 11 women who are joining the Circle of Excellence by receiving the award for the third and final time.

The Circle of Excellence Sponsor is GBMC; Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University; Leadership Sponsor is Towson University.

To see a complete list of winners and learn more about the event visit: thedailyrecord.com/top-100-women/.