Dr. Djinge Lindsay | CareFirst

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has appointed board-certified family physician Djinge Lindsay, MD, MPH as its new director of public health.

Lindsay will lead CareFirst’s strategy for advancing and achieving better health outcomes for the people and communities in the region and will involve, engage and support public health systems to ensure all people can live their healthiest lives.

Most recently, she served as CareFirst Community Health Plan’s District of Columbia Medical Director. Before this, she was Deputy Director for Community Health at the District of Columbia Department of Health.

Lindsay completed her residency with the Georgetown University-Providence Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. She holds a Doctor of Medicine from the George Washington University School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health in health care management and Policy from the Harvard School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Howard University.