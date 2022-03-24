Heavy Seas brewing Ukrainian beer for humanitarian fund

Baltimore-based Heavy Seas Beer Thursday announced it will brew Red Eyes, a recipe from Pravda Brewery in Ukraine with 100% of the profits from the beer and related merchandise sales being donated to the United Nations Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.

Pravda Brewery, based in Lviv, recently opened up its recipes for anyone in the world to brew their beer while they shift gears to help with the war effort locally. The Heavy Seas team chose to brew Red Eyes, a mildly hoppy classic amber hued ale.

The beer will be available on draft and to go in “crowlers” at the brewery tap room beginning April 1. There will also be available a limited release t-shirt. The tap room will open April 1 at 3 p.m. About 100 kegs of draft beer will also ship to local bars and restaurants beginning the week of April 11. The first 50 crowlers sold will be emblazoned with the artwork from the Pravda Brewery thanks to CC Press who donated the replicated art to Heavy Seas.

Russia started its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since that time, 6.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced and estimates are that there have been more than1,000 civilian casualties thus far. The United Nations Humanitarian Fund is a country-based pooled fund. Pooled funds support a timely, coordinated and principled response. Donations go directly to relief organizations delivering life-saving aid at the front lines of the world’s most severe crises.