Mercy Health Services opens maternal health and preventive care center

Mercy Health Services (MHS) unveiled the first-phase completion of The Maternal Health and Preventive Care Center, Dr. David N. Maine, MHS president and CEO, announced.

The Center will provide Baltimore’s less fortunate residents with comprehensive pre-natal services including onsite diagnostic ultrasound and lab services, easy access to Mercy Medical Center’s Center for Advanced Fetal Care (specializing in high risk pregnancy issues), chronic disease diagnostics and management, insurance navigation, on-site patient education and social work services, and referrals to community resources.

The first phase of renovations to the Mead Center began in summer 2021 with new signage and updates to the main lobby and work on the 6,500-square-foot fourth floor, which includes 10 patient exam rooms, three portable ultrasounds, 10 OB/GYN physicians and midwives, one clinical nurse practitioner and one perinatal coordinator

The center is located in Mercy’s newly revitalized Mead Center building at 315 North Calvert St. in downtown Baltimore. When fully constructed is expected to represent a more than $10 million investment by MHS, public and private donors, and the state of Maryland.

The fourth floor is now home to the Metropolitan OB/GYN practice under the medical direction of Cyrus Lawyer, M.D., Ph.D. Metropolitan OB/GYN and its staff have provided gynecologic and obstetric care to generations of women throughout the Baltimore area. Their team includes: Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, medical director, Drs. Rachel Adams, Carolyn Cokes, and Yves-Richard Dole, midwives Tarnisha Hemphill and Danielle Keene, nurse practitioner Keysha Reid-Webb and Anika Johnson, CNM, who cares for patients on The Bunting Labor and Delivery unit. Kia Hollis, CNM, will join the Metropolitan OB/GYN group later this spring.

Further renovations will include the Mead Building’s first, second and third floors which will house both clinical and administrative offices for population health, preventive care and expanded OB/GYN services for the community.

The Mead Building is named for the late Dr. Joseph Anthony Mead Jr., former vice president for medical affairs and chief of the department of internal medicine at Mercy. When Dr. Mead retired in 1995, Mercy named the Calvert Street facility in his honor.

Mercy Health Services Inc., includes Mercy Medical Center, the university-affiliated hospital founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy which features a national reputation for women’s health.