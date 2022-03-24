Opponents in Md. redistricting dispute now await magistrate’s recommendation

More than a court order may be needed to resolve some issues related to redistricting, according to a special magistrate who is hearing legal challenges to the General Assembly’s plan to redraw Maryland’s legislative districts.

Attorneys for the challengers and the state Thursday ended their cases before Special Magistrate Alan Wilner. The retired Court of Appeals judge, who presided over similar challenges a decade, ago didn’t tip his hand but said intervention by the Court of Appeals may be limited.

Wilner is expected to send a report to the full court of Appeals sometime in April.

“I will be doing nothing else but for the next two weeks at least in getting a report to the court,” said Wilner in his remarks closing the hearing, which lasted a day and a half. “I’m going to have to make decisions someone isn’t going to like because there is no way to do otherwise. There’s a clash here.”

Wilner must make recommendations on four challenges to the map the General Assembly passed that redraws the districts for 47 Senate and 141 House seats.

Two separate groups of Republican lawmakers filed interlocking challenges to the plan in February. Those challenges contend that a dozen or so districts violate state constitutional requirements that they be compact, contiguous and mindful of crossing jurisdictional lines and natural boundaries.

The plaintiffs challenged a handful of districts in Prince George’s County. The majority Democratic districts all failed the compactness requirement, the attorneys said. District 24 was described as “a seahorse.”

“If a seahorse is a compact district then nothing” would fail the test, said Strider Dickson, an attorney for Dels. Nic Kipke and Katthy Szeliga, Republicans from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, respectively.

Additionally, the challenges contend the maps are gerrymandered with the intent to dilute Republican voters.

Lawyers defending the maps said such districts were not drawn to hurt Republicans because Prince George’s County is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Lawyers representing the General Assembly and Maryland State Board of Elections rejected allegations of partisan gerrymandering.

Democrats in Maryland hold a roughly 2-1 advantage in voter registration. An expert witness for the state testified that the advantage would provide a “premium” for Democrats in terms of seats held, which he said would be roughly 80%.

Alan Lichtman, a professor of political science at American University, said Democrats in Maryland hold roughly 70% of those seats and Republicans have over-performed in the state.

“I think we can dispense with the notion that we’ve got some global extreme partisan gerrymandering regarding the enacted plan,” said Assistant Maryland Attorney General Andrea Trento. As Alan Lichtman showed, the Democrat’s share of the seats is exactly what you’d expect it to be given the degree of Democratic dominance in the state.”

The maps, attorneys defending the state said, are legal because they used a court-drawn map from a challenge 20 years ago as their foundation.

The Democratic-majority legislature passed maps redrawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts. Both plans are subjects of separate legal challenges.

The court cases have forced a delay in the primary election from June 28 to July 19. Changes to either plan could result in additional delays.

Wilner said the Court of Appeals may not be able to resolve some of the issues raised during the hearing, including potentially ending the use of multiple-member House districts.

“We’ll do the best we can and exercise our honest judgment as to what we think the court ought to do,” Wilner told attorneys. “It will be the court’s decision, of course, as to what to do. I do think that from the discussions today and yesterday, issues have been raised that probably need to be resolved by the legislature and the people that the court even can’t do. Some things they can, but there may be some things they can’t.”