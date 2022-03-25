Cordish Family Foundation donates $1M to National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and the Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies Friday announced a partnership to support the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, which broke ground Friday, will offer an experience that draws personal and emotional connections to Medal of Honor recipients and their stories, while shedding light on the wars in which they fought and the ideals that the Medal of Honor represents.

In addition to the donation made by the Cordish Family Foundation, The Cordish Companies have made a commitment to raise an additional $1 million for the museum. Beginning Friday, in recognition of National Medal of Honor Day, Cordish’s Live dining, entertainment, and casino resort properties will kick off a nationwide donation campaign directly benefiting the National Medal of Honor Museum and its education center. The yearlong program is a continuation of Cordish’s ongoing commitment to community and philanthropy.

In concert with the Medal of Honor Society, the National Medal of Honor Museum – at the museum itself and virtually – will also include a robust educational component aimed at youth character development. Designed by teachers, the Institute will provide students with opportunities to explore the concepts of courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, and commitment, and how these values can be exemplified in daily life.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will open in the Arlington Entertainment District in 2024 adjacent to the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Texas Live and Live by Loews.