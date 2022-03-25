Chevy Chase-based FCP, along with partners Insight Property Group and AHC, announced the acquisition of Camden Largo Town Center apartments in Largo for $71.9 million. The 245-unit community at 9701 Summit Circle will be rebranded Haven Largo.

Haven Largo is a low-density, garden apartment community offering a tranquil setting in a quickly growing submarket in Prince George’s County. The community is minutes from the Largo Town Center Metro Station and the Capital Beltway.

Residents of the spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have access to major employment centers including the nearby University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Apartment amenities include in-unit washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, kitchen pantries, and rentable garages. The community has a fitness center, swimming pool, grilling areas, and an outdoor gazebo.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties.