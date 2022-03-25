Greg Care | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Gregory “Greg” Care was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list for disability rights for 2022.

Care has also been listed in the Lawdragon 500 leading plaintiff employment and civil rights lawyers guide each year since 2019.

Selection to this list is reserved for the best of the best of America’s 1.3 million lawyers. Lawdragon selects attorneys for inclusion in this list across all practice areas based on their leadership in the profession and the impact their work has had over the past calendar year. Other honorees for 2022 include U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristin Clarke, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and all nine Supreme Court Justices.

Care advocates for his clients in a diverse array of civil litigation and appeals, including a variety of employment matters, academic discipline disputes, and cases to vindicate the rights of persons with disabilities to pursue independent lives. In every case, Care tailors his approach to each client’s particular situation and goals to achieve the best possible result in the given circumstances.

Recently, he successfully reached a settlement with the New Hampshire Department of State on behalf of the National Federation of the Blind and disability rights coalition that requires the State to make its voter registration, absentee voting, and information websites accessible to blind and low vision people.

Care has also been recognized by Maryland Super Lawyers each year since 2017. In 2018, he received the Daily Record’s Leadership in Law award, which recognizes legal professionals who exhibit outstanding dedication to their occupation and to their communities. He is a member of the Accessible Resources for Independence Board. He is also a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association, Metropolitan Washington Employment Lawyers Association, Maryland State Bar Association and Disability Rights Bar Association.

Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features, including its well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers.