Malcolm Brisker | Goodell DeVries

Malcolm Brisker, a partner at Goodell DeVries, has been elected a Charter Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (CLSA).

The CLSA is an invitation-only construction lawyer honorary society with membership limited to 1,200 practicing Fellows from the United States and internationally.

The composition of the CLSA is aggressively diverse, with recognition of excellence across all practices relating to construction law, including all transactional and litigation aspects of construction, and more specifically contract preparation, contract negotiations, surety bonding, traditional litigation and arbitration, and any other facet of construction law applicable to commercial, residential and energy construction matters nationally and internationally.

Brisker practices in all areas of civil defense litigation including product liability, construction, and insurance defense. He handles construction matters for product manufacturers, general contractors, and subcontractors involving claims for property damage and personal injuries in both Maryland state and federal courts.