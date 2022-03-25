Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland added 16,700 jobs in February; jobless rate down to 5%

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2022

Bolstered by strong gains in the education and health care and hospitality sectors, Maryland gained 16,700 jobs last month and saw its unemployment rate decline to 5%, preliminary federal data released Friday shows.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released monthly figures that indicate the state has added 92,100 jobs over the last year, an increase of 3.5%.

In addition, the BLS revised its previous estimates for December-January job totals. Instead of a loss of 8,100 jobs, the state saw a decline of 6,000 jobs, the bureau reported Friday.

The education and health services sector experienced the most growth in February, with an increase of 5,400 jobs; leisure and hospitality (4,700); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,800). Other sectors that experienced growth include:  professional and business services (1,800); mining, logging, and construction (1,000); financial activities (600); other services (500) and information (200).

The manufacturing sector decreased by 200 jobs.

 

 

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo