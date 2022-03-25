Michael Divver, Ethan Clasing and Samantha Schilling | Franklin & Prokopik

Michael Divver, Ethan Clasing and Samantha Schilling joined Franklin & Prokopik as associates.

Prior to joining F&P’s Baltimore liability practice, Divver was an assistant state’s attorney for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted criminal cases and brought a significant number of those matters to a verdict following trial.

Divver joined the BCSAO as a law clerk and was eventually promoted to the juvenile division, where he prosecuted felony matters in the Circuit Court. As an assistant state’s attorney, he had the opportunity to handle a high-volume caseload and develop his trial presentation skills daily.

While in law school, Divver was elected student vice president. He also served as a student attorney for the Environmental Law Clinic. As a clinic member, Divver recorded hundreds of hours drafting memoranda on several local and international issues primarily involving air pollution agreements, land-use allocation, wastewater treatment regulations, and ash-disposal site compliance. Additionally, he interned with the United States Department of Transportation.

Clasing joined F&P’s Baltimore office liability team. Before working for F&P, he focused his career on litigation after clerking for Judge Susan Hazlett in the Harford County District Court.

After his clerkship, Clasing became an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, where he tried countless criminal cases. Once he became comfortable with the litigation process in criminal cases, Ethan shifted his focus to civil litigation. As a general practitioner, Clasing represented clients in various civil litigation matters and criminal defense.

During law school, Clasing was a Rule 19 student attorney for the University of Baltimore Pretrial Justice Clinic, where he represented indigent criminal defendants at the pretrial stage of their cases. He also served as a judicial intern to Judge Charles Peters in the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Schilling joined F&P’s Baltimore office workers’ compensation team. Prior to working at F&P, Schilling worked for a Baltimore personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Since being sworn into the Maryland Bar in December of 2021, she focused on negotiating favorable settlements for her client’s injury claims.

Samantha lived and attended law school in Australia where she earned her Juris Doctor. Upon her return to the United States, she earned her L.L.M. in Law of the United States. Schilling is a Member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Negligence, Insurance & Worker’s Compensation Section and Young Lawyers Section.