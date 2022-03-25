Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs March 25, 2022

PARALEGAL

Seeking paralegal for estates and trusts practice. Three years or more experience drafting estate planning documents and administering estates and trusts. Excellent organizational and communication skills required.

Send resume to Sarah@schabeslaw.com

