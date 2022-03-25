ADVERTISEMENT
PARALEGAL
Seeking paralegal for estates and trusts practice. Three years or more experience drafting estate planning documents and administering estates and trusts. Excellent organizational and communication skills required.
Send resume to Sarah@schabeslaw.com
