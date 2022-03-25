Penn-Mar Human Services’ 30th Gala Fundraiser collects $625K

Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), held its 30th annual Gala Fundraiser March 5 at the Delta Marriott Hunt Valley.

The event raised more than $625,000 for the nonprofit and was attended by 445 guests.

The 2022 Distinguished Humanitarian award was presented to Julia Huggins, senior vice president at CIGNA. Anthony Gallo, the chief risk officer at T. Rowe Price, and Wendy Gallo were chosen as this year’s Impact Award honorees.

This year’s gala featured a “live mural” that was painted throughout the night that captured the images from the night and any Penn-Mar related memories provided by guests. After the Gala, guests received a digital copy of the mural as a thank-you for their ongoing support.

Mary Bubala, a news anchor with WBFF-TV, channel 45, served as the event’s emcee for the evening.

State and federal funds make up an overwhelming majority of Penn-Mar’s annual budget, but not everything. Fundraisers such as the gala are vital to providing ongoing essential support for those with IDD and their families and allow Penn-Mar to expand services and help more people.