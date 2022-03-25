Penn-Mar Human Services’ 30th Gala Fundraiser collects $625K

Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), held its 30th annual Gala Fundraiser March 5 at the Delta Marriott Hunt Valley.
The event raised more than $625,000 for the nonprofit and was attended by 445 guests.
The 2022 Distinguished Humanitarian award was presented to Julia Huggins, senior vice president at CIGNA. Anthony Gallo, the chief risk officer at T. Rowe Price, and Wendy Gallo were chosen as this year’s Impact Award honorees.
This year’s gala featured a “live mural” that was painted throughout the night that captured the images from the night and any Penn-Mar related memories provided by guests. After the Gala, guests received a digital copy of the mural as a thank-you for their ongoing support.
Mary Bubala, a news anchor with WBFF-TV, channel 45, served as the event’s emcee for the evening.
State and federal funds make up an overwhelming majority of Penn-Mar’s annual budget, but not everything. Fundraisers such as the gala are vital to providing ongoing essential support for those with IDD and their families and allow Penn-Mar to expand services and help more people.
From left, Jim Pitts, the former corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman’s Electronic Systems sector; Beth Pitts-Madonna, vice president of human resources, space systems at Northrop Grumman; Carlo Madonna; Kay Pitts; and Kathy Rogers, chief advancement officer with Penn-Mar Human Services, take time for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Joe Boan, managing director of Annexus Retirement Services; Heidi Boan, owner of E Squared Stables; and Joe Davies and Blythe Davies attended Penn-Mar’s 30th Fundraising Gala. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Timothy Chase, chairman of WMS Partners; Deric Emry, senior managing partner at Stepstone Group; and Felicia Emry enjoy Penn-Mar’s 30th Fundraising Gala. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, James Downing, CEO of Bolton; Rachel Downings; and Julia Huggins, senior vice president of Cigna, take time for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Wendy Gallo; Anthony Gallo, the chief risk officer at T. Rowe Price; Greg Miller, CEO Penn-Mar Human Services, enjoy time together at Penn-Mar’s 30th Fundraising Gala. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Mary Bubala, news anchor at WBFF-TV, channel 45, enjoys listening to one of the speakers during Penn-Mar’s 30th Fundraising Gala. Bubala served as emcee for the event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Doug Rein, senior vice president of performance systems & operations at TESSCO), and Lisa Rein attended Penn-Mar’s 30th Fundraising Gala at the Delta Marriott Hunt Valley. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)