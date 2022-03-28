ADVERTISEMENT
(2) ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS GENERAL MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) two Assistant Attorneys General in the Maryland Department of Labor.
Closing Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
