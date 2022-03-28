Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

California Tortilla opening Columbia location April 6

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2022

California Tortilla, a fast casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food, will open a restaurant location in Columbia April 6 at 6250 Columbia Crossing Circle.

The restaurant will offer $5 bowls and burritos all day with proceeds going to HopeWorks of Howard County, a support and advocacy group for those affected by sexual and intimate partner violence. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

The Columbia location, the eatery’s 12 in Maryland, will offer dine-in, online ordering and delivery. Robert Phillips, president and chairman of California Tortilla, said Columbia is a key market for its brand, having experienced growth in the area.

Since 1995, California Tortilla has grown to 38 locations.

