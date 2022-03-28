IN RE: K.P.

Juvenile law – Illegal sentence — Restitution

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as a juvenile court, found K.P., the appellant, involved in two delinquent acts: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The court placed him on probation with conditions.

After a subsequent hearing, the court entered a judgment of restitution for $1,000 against K.P. and his mother, Ms. P. K.P. noted this appeal, asking “[d]id the circuit court err in ordering restitution?”

