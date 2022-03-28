Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN RE: K.P.

By: Unreported Opinions March 28, 2022

Juvenile law – Illegal sentence — Restitution

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as a juvenile court, found K.P., the appellant, involved in two delinquent acts: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The court placed him on probation with conditions.
After a subsequent hearing, the court entered a judgment of restitution for $1,000 against K.P. and his mother, Ms. P. K.P. noted this appeal, asking “[d]id the circuit court err in ordering restitution?”

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo