IN RE: K.P.

Juvenile law – Illegal sentence — Restitution
The Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as a juvenile court, found K.P., the appellant, involved in two delinquent acts: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The court placed him on probation with conditions.
After a subsequent hearing, the court entered a judgment of restitution for $1,000 against K.P. and his mother, Ms. P. K.P. noted this appeal, asking “[d]id the circuit court err in ordering restitution?”
