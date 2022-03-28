Jennifer Holbrook, Lisa Quigley and Eric Rebbert | Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (CTR) elected Jennifer Holbrook, Lisa Quigley and Eric Rebbert to its board of directors.

Holbrook, a senior commercial underwriter at Harford Mutual Insurance Group, has volunteered in many different capacities in local nonprofits for over the last 15 years. A lifelong Harford County resdient, Holbrook lives in Street and has owned horses for more than 20 years. Her passion for horses and the connection that people may have with them is the driving force behind her volunteering her time and expertise at CTR.

Quigley, a recent graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy, grew up in Darlington and has always had horses in her life. She brings 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur with business strategy, business development, sales, marketing, and event management to help guide CTR to reach and exceed its goals. She has first-hand knowledge of the impact a horse can have on an individual.

Rebbert, vice president and business development officer at Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, has spent years serving as a volunteer, board member and officer of local nonprofit organizations. He brings a wealth of experience and connections to CTR, as well as his passion for providing services to those most vulnerable in the community.