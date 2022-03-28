Legal profession increasingly shuns technophobes

Welcome to Monday, the 30th anniversary of Christian Laettner’s overtime buzzer beater to lead the Duke University Blue Devils over the University of Kentucky Wildcats in the regional finals of the 1992 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Here are some other news items.

— Legal competence requires technological competence, an increasing number of state licensing authorities say.

— A Colorado pickleball player faces a potential felony charge for marking the court.

— Is a houseboat a house or a boat for tax purposes?

— Rapper Kidd Creole claims self-defense in the slaying of a homeless man.