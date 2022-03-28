Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL JOHN GRIFFITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 28, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Statements to police

Appellant, Michael Griffith (“Griffith”), was brought in for police questioning in December 2019 in response to allegations against him of sexual assaults on minor children. During a two-hour interrogation, Griffith made incriminating statements confessing to those allegations. He was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sex abuse of a minor child, and related charges. Griffith filed a motion to suppress the statements as involuntarily made, which the Circuit Court for Caroline County denied.

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo