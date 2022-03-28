MICHAEL JOHN GRIFFITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Statements to police

Appellant, Michael Griffith (“Griffith”), was brought in for police questioning in December 2019 in response to allegations against him of sexual assaults on minor children. During a two-hour interrogation, Griffith made incriminating statements confessing to those allegations. He was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sex abuse of a minor child, and related charges. Griffith filed a motion to suppress the statements as involuntarily made, which the Circuit Court for Caroline County denied.

