Aimee Olivo | Art Works Now

Aimee Olivo was named as the next executive director of Art Works Now, effective May 31.

She succeeds founding Executive Director Barbara Johnson. Johnson will assume the role of chair of the Board of Directors and current board chair Bill Shipp will stay on as vice chair.

Olivo is a dedicated community builder in Prince George’s County. She has served as Chief of Staff to Prince George’s County Council Member Dannielle Glaros, District 3, since 2014. Olivo was an active member of the Prince George’s Community College Board of Trustees advocating for equity and student success. She served on, and later chaired, the Prince George’s County Commission for Education Excellence. Olivo is deeply committed to equity and social justice issues and has extensive professional fundraising experience. She has a passion for the arts and a firm belief in the power of the arts to transform lives.

Olivo holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in latin american studies from Trinity Washington University in Washington and a Master of Business Administration from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. She and her spouse, Abel, live in Cheverly with their two children, who attend Prince George’s County Public Schools.