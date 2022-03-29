CBRE Investment Management, Altus Power to bring additional community solar projects to Md.

CBRE Investment Management, a real assets investment management firm, and Altus Power Inc., a leading clean electrification company, Tuesday announced plans to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop community solar projects to provide renewable energy to residential customers and CBRE IM logistics tenants in Maryland.

These projects are expected to produce savings for approximately 5,700 residential customers in Maryland.

CBRE IM and Altus Power each have a long-standing presence in Maryland and together are proud to bring the benefits of community solar to a broader segment of residential customers within the state. Rooftop-based solar systems of up to approximately 20MW will be located on the logistics facilities that are owned by CBRE IM’s funds.

Power generated from these solar systems is to be provided to both commercial tenants and residential customers. Thirty percent or more of the generated electricity is also to be allocated to low and moderate income residential customers in the state. Energy storage and electric vehicle charging may be added to these facilities in the future.