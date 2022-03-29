Laura L. Chafey | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono named Laura L. Chafey, Esq. as the nonprofit’s legal director.

Chafey most recently served as Dorchester County’s assistant state’s attorney, where she gained extensive experience working on legal issues affecting families and children. She has experience working internationally and with a range of nonprofit legal organizations, including completion of an internship with Mid-Shore Pro Bono in 2011.

As legal director, Chafey is responsible for overseeing Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s legal assistance programs that provide free and low-cost access to legal representation in family law, consumer debt and housing, and elder law issues. In addition, Chafey will lead recruitment, training, and engagement of volunteer attorneys and represent Mid-Shore Pro Bono in regional and statewide networks.

Chafey says watching how Mid-Shore Pro Bono has grown and expanded over the years since her internship has been inspiring in helping to fulfill a growing demand for legal help for those who cannot afford it.

Chafey grew up in St. Michaels and holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies with a concentration in politics from Frostburg State University, graduating summa cum laude. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law before earning a Master of Laws from the University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Law School.

Her education includes working as an intern with Mid-Shore Pro Bono and the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) at the Hague, Netherlands, where she assisted Judge Bakhtiyar Tuzmukhamedov of the ICTR Appeals Chamber in his judicial duties. Laura studied abroad with American University, Washington College of Law at The Hague, Netherlands, and in Salamanca, Spain with UniverSpain.