McCormick’s sales increase 3% in Q1 2022 earnings report

McCormick & Co. on Tuesday reported a 3% growth in sales for the first quarter of 2022 on net income of $154.9 million.

The Hunt Valley-based spice maker said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share.

Operating income was $207 million in the first quarter compared to $236 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income was $227 million compared to $263 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share was $0.57 in the first quarter as compared to $0.60 in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.63 as compared to $0.72 in the year-ago period.

For fiscal year 2022, McCormick reiterated its sales, operating income, and earnings per share outlook.