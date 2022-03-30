16 CRC properties in Md. earn top ratings

Sixteen multifamily communities owned and managed by Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) in Maryland have earned “Satisfacts Insite” awards based on comments received by current residents related to overall satisfaction with the residential experience. The company earned 30 awards for properties nationwide.

SatisFacts is a third-party company that compiles data that is used to generate the scores from resident surveys.

CRC communities from Maryland that earned “Satisfacts Insite Award” recognition include:

Brook View: Baltimore

Cardiff Hall: Towson

Cross County Manor: Baltimore

The Crossings at White Marsh: Perry Hall

Courthouse Square: Towson

Doncaster Village: Parkville

Donnybrook: Towson

Falls Village: Baltimore City

Kenilworth at Charles: Towson

Kenilworth at Perring Park: Parkville

McDonogh Township: Owings Mills

Mount Ridge: Catonsville

Padonia Village: Timonium

Riverstone at Owings Mills: Owings Mills

Stevenson Lane, Towson

Westwinds: Annapolis

In addition, 11 of these same communities were named by ApartmentRatings as “Top Rated Community Award Winners” based on their overall Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index score.

CRC communities that earned placement on this list were:

Brook View: Baltimore

Cross County Manor: Baltimore

The Crossings at White Marsh: Perry Hall

Courthouse Square: Towson

Falls Village: Baltimore

th at Charles: Towson

Kenilworth at Perring Park: Parkville

McDonogh Township: Owings Mills

Mount Ridge: Catonsville

Padonia Village: Timonium

Stevenson Lane, Towson

Westwinds: Annapolis

Headquartered in Baltimore and founded in 1960, Continental Realty Corporation is a full-service commercial real estate and investment company focused on acquiring and operating retail and multifamily properties. The privately-held firm owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail centers consisting of more than five million square feet of commercial space and over 9,000 apartment homes across 10 states, with a portfolio value exceeding $3 billion.