16 CRC properties in Md. earn top ratings

Sixteen multifamily communities owned and managed by Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) in Maryland have earned “Satisfacts Insite” awards based on comments received by current residents related to overall satisfaction with the residential experience. The company earned 30 awards for properties nationwide.
SatisFacts is a third-party company that compiles data that is used to generate the scores from resident surveys.
CRC communities from Maryland that earned “Satisfacts Insite Award” recognition include:
- Brook View: Baltimore
- Cardiff Hall: Towson
- Cross County Manor: Baltimore
- The Crossings at White Marsh: Perry Hall
- Courthouse Square: Towson
- Doncaster Village: Parkville
- Donnybrook: Towson
- Falls Village: Baltimore City
- Kenilworth at Charles: Towson
- Kenilworth at Perring Park: Parkville
- McDonogh Township: Owings Mills
- Mount Ridge: Catonsville
- Padonia Village: Timonium
- Riverstone at Owings Mills: Owings Mills
- Stevenson Lane, Towson
- Westwinds: Annapolis
In addition, 11 of these same communities were named by ApartmentRatings as “Top Rated Community Award Winners” based on their overall Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index score.
CRC communities that earned placement on this list were:
Headquartered in Baltimore and founded in 1960, Continental Realty Corporation is a full-service commercial real estate and investment company focused on acquiring and operating retail and multifamily properties. The privately-held firm owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail centers consisting of more than five million square feet of commercial space and over 9,000 apartment homes across 10 states, with a portfolio value exceeding $3 billion.