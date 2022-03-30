Affordable housing projects to breaking ground April 4 in Havre de Grace

Green Street Housing and TM Associates Development, two of Maryland’s largest affordable rental housing developers, will host a groundbreaking ceremony April 4 at the Village at Blenheim Run in Havre de Grace.

The event will be held at the Village at Blenheim Run, 1921 Pulaski Hwy., at noon. Refreshments will be provided. Parking is available at Swan Creek Shopping Center just west of the construction site.

The Village at Blenheim Run is a new construction, mixed-income, mixed-use residential development that will provide apartment homes and commercial space. The property is financed through the syndication of Low Income Housing Tax Credits via Hudson Housing Capital, an equity investment and construction financing from Bank of America, permanent debt financing from PNC Real Estate and a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program.

The co-developers, Green Street Housing and TM Associates Development, have developed many similar projects across Maryland and are proud of Blenheim Run’s promise to provide affordable housing to its residents and serve as a long-term asset to the Havre de Grace community.

The Village at Blenheim Run will be a 51-unit mixed-income rental apartment community. This first phase of the development and will be a four-story central corridor elevator building. Village at Blenheim Run will serve families offering a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.

Green Street Housing is a Maryland-based affordable housing developer whose principals have more than 30 years of combined development experience and over $1 billion in closed transactions in the Mid-Atlantic region. Green Street Housing takes great pride in its green-building practices which include Energy Star certified construction and on-site solar energy production at all its Maryland affordable apartment communities.