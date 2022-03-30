CCI&P expanding To 2nd location in Columbia  

Columbia Center for Implants & Periodontics (CCI&P) has signed a lease with The Howard Hughes Corporation for 4,485 square feet of space within 10490 Little Patuxent Pkwy., a six-story, 115,000 square foot commercial office building situated in Columbia.

This represents the second Howard County location for the dental practice specializing in dental implant placement, full-mouth reconstruction and periodontal plastic surgery.

Marley Welsh, vice president of Lee & Associates | Maryland, represented the tenant and Alex Hancock, executive vice president of Transwestern and Patrick Crilley, an associate with Transwestern, represented the landlord in this transaction.

Since 2018, Columbia Center for Implants & Periodontics has operated from its original location at 6395 Dobbin Road in Columbia. The four-doctor practice provides a full range of specialty dental services including dental implants, scaling and root planning, gum grafting, guided bone and tissue regeneration and cosmetic periodontal surgery. The group expects to open its newest location at the building, also known as 60 Corporate Center, with approximately 20 employees in May. The site will feature a state-of-the-art teaching institution that will provide live streams of surgeries filmed directly from the operatories.

CCI&P is owned and operated by Sanju Jose, DDS, MDS; Keyla Torres, DMD, MS; Barry Peltzman, DDS and Andrew Chon, DMD. The practice provides services to patients throughout the Central Maryland region.

60 Corporate Center was built in 1999 and is situated within the Columbia Town Center section of Howard County overlooking both Little Patuxent Parkway and The Mall in Columbia. MD Route 29 is immediately adjacent to the building which is surrounded by an array of shopping and restaurant amenities. Other neighborhood sections of Howard County including Ellicott City, Clarksville, Elkridge and Fulton, as well as Laurel and Baltimore City can be accessed via MD Route 32, Interstate 95 and US Route 1.

Lee & Associates is a commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services firm. Established in 1979, Lee & Associates has grown its service platform to include offices in the United States and Canada.