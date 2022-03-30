First National Realty Partners acquires Brandywine shopping center 

First National Realty Partners LLC (FNRP), a vertically integrated real estate investment firm based in Red Bank, N.J., Wednesday announced the acquisition of Brandywine Crossing in Brandywine.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of this 231,000-square-foot asset at 15802 Crain Hwy. marks FNRP’s expansion into Maryland, continuing the company’s strategic targeting of open-air retail centers in primary and key secondary markets.

The market-dominant shopping center, Brandywine Crossing is anchored by a nearly 60,000-square-foot Safeway market.

A tenant at the center since 2008, Safeway is a subsidiary of Albertson’s, the second largest supermarket chain in North America. Safeway operates a branded fuel center at the site, furthering its commitment to the center and facilitating increased traffic to benefit its co-tenants.

Brandywine Crossing also features Marshalls, Joann, Advance Auto Parts, Starbucks, Suntrust Bank, Wells Fargo, Panda Express, Bonefish Grill, AT&T and The UPS Store.

Brandywine Crossing is in the heart of a densely populated retail corridor with a daily traffic count exceeding 108,000 vehicles. The center serves a growing population of more than 61,000 – with an average household income of $115,000 – within a five-mile radius of the property.

Jordan Lex and Daniel Naughton of JLL represented the seller in the Brandywine Crossing transaction.

First National Realty Partners is focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. An active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm, FNRP is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer and asset manager of commercial real estate. The firm enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.