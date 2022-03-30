Foxtrot Market to open first Md. location

Foxtrot, the all-day café, corner store and delivery market, Wednesday announced it will continue its expansion in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area with the opening of four more locations in 2022, including its first in Maryland.

The company plans to open its first Maryland location in Bethesda Row at 7262 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda later this year. This expansion comes as the brand marks one year in the Washington market, having opened its first store in Georgetown in March 2021.

This summer, Foxtrot will open its fourth Washington location on 14th Street in Logan Circle (1341 14th St. NW) in the former Barrel House Liquors storefront, integrating the historic barrel entry into the store’s facade. The 14th Street opening will be followed by a smaller grab-and-go driven store in Farragut Square (888 17th St. NW ) that will cater to DC’s downtown workers returning to office this year.

Following its Virginia debut in Alexandria earlier this month, Foxtrot will open its second northern Virginia location in Rosslyn at The Highlands (1771 Pierce St.), slated to open in early fall. The market expansion is projected to create 100 total new jobs for the region, adding to the nearly 100 jobs, and counting, that the company has added in the DMV market since its debut.

There are currently four Foxtrot locations throughout the region, including: Georgetown, Mount Vernon Triangle, and Dupont Circle in Washington and Old Town Alexandria. The forthcoming DMV-area Foxtrot locations will double the brand’s retail footprint in the region, bringing the total store count to eight. With select new store fronts, Foxtrot will also expand its delivery range, bringing its swift 30-minute delivery to even more customers across the region.

Earlier this year, Foxtrot announced that the company closed $100 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $160 million. This investment will enable the company to reach its goal of opening 50 new stores over the next two years.