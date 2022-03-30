Maryland cruises, air travel are recovering steadily from impact of COVID-19

Both the Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore are bouncing back from the detrimental effects of the pandemic, leaders of the two transportation and shipping hubs shared during a Greater Baltimore Committee panel on Wednesday.

Richard Powers, director of sales and marketing for the Maryland Port Administration, said the Cruise Maryland Terminal in Locust Point is expected to see activity this year nearly equal to pre-pandemic levels. The Port of Baltimore expects to see nearly 250,000 cruise ship passengers in 2022, essentially equivalent to the number that traveled out of the port in 2019.

The pandemic affected cruises more severely than the shipping industry, as the federal government shut down cruises when the pandemic began and only allowed them to resume in 2021. Last year and in 2020, cruises out of Baltimore were essentially at a standstill, with fewer than 50,000 passengers leaving from the port in either year.

Similarly, passenger flights out of BWI slowed during early days of the pandemic, plummeting 96% in April of 2020, but began to pick up significantly the following year. In 2021, passenger traffic rose 68% from the previous year.

Other metrics also show BWI’s recovery from the pandemic, such as returning concessions to nearly full operations (concessions’ hours were cut during the early days of the pandemic as fewer passengers traveled in and out of the airport) and new routes and carriers coming to the airport. Two low-fare travel options to Reykjavik, Iceland, offered by Icelandic airlines Play and Icelandair, will be coming to BWI this spring, for example, connecting passengers in Baltimore to the rest of Europe for low costs.

Although passenger travel was still down from 2019 last year, BWI’s cargo program has continued growing throughout the pandemic, to the point where BWI now handles 55% of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Region’s air cargo. In 2021, BWI transported a record 618 million pounds over the course of the year, up 4.0% from 2020.

“A few years ago, cargo was truly a second thought when you talked about BWI,” said Ricky D. Smith, who is the executive director and CEO of BWI and the Maryland Aviation Administration.

“(Now), we handle more cargo than both of the other two airports in the region combined,” he said, referring to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport. “It’s a sign that the economy is spending money on retail sales.”

As the Port of Baltimore and BWI continue to spring back from the effects of the pandemic, both are continuing work on major infrastructure projects. BWI is planning a $425 million project to upgrade the airport’s baggage handling system and to build a connector between concourses A and B. It is also working to expand bathrooms throughout the airport, and Southwest will soon be building a maintenance facility at the airport, its first in the Northeast.

The Port of Baltimore, meanwhile, is looking forward to the progression of the Howard Street Tunnel project, a long-awaited renovation to the Howard Street Tunnel that will allow for double-stacked rail travel to and from the port. The port is also working to reconstruct and expand the roll-on/roll-off berths at its Dundalk Marine Terminal, to allow them to handle heavier machinery and vehicles.