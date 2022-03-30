RNAimmune secures $27M in Series A financing

RNAimmune Inc., a biopharmaceutical company in Gaithersburg specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, announced Wednesday it has secured $27 million in a Series A round of financing.

The company intends to use the funding to accelerate its research and development of mRNA vaccine and drug discovery focused on infectious disease, cancer, and rare diseases.

The round was led by existing shareholders of RNAimmune, including Sirnaomics Ltd. and Smooth River Limited and a new investor, an investment fund managed by Rotating Boulder Fund.

Since its establishment in March 2020, RNAimmune has built up its mRNA vaccine and drug discovery and development platform to tackle high unmet medical needs in infectious diseases, cancer and rare diseases. The Company submitted the pre-IND meeting package for its lead candidate, RIM730, an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2021 and received the green light in January 2022. The Company anticipates filing an IND with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 to initiate a Phase I study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of RIM730. RNAimmune is also advancing its Pan-RAS tumor vaccine program in collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles, and prophylactic HSV vaccine program in collaboration with the University of Houston.

RNAimmune has product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical stages. The company completed angel financing of $2.3 million in August 2020 and Series Seed round of $10 million in April 2021.