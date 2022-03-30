Women find their footing at work after pandemic upheaval

In the first days of the pandemic, many women who had worked outside the home suddenly became homebound, managing virtual work and virtual school for their children under one roof — often competing for office space with their husbands or partners.

Add the stress of an acrimonious presidential election, social unrest surrounding the police-involved deaths of Black people across the country, increased anxiety about the mounting COVID-19 death toll and rising animosity over virus-related restrictions, and the pressure on women reached a critical level, according to several area businesswomen.

Two years later, they say, women are doing better.

“I think women have found their footing,” said psychologist La Keita Carter, who hired six therapists during the pandemic to meet the demand for help at her Owings Mills practice, the Institute for HEALing LLC. “Most school systems have found a way to bring children back, so many women have gotten close to their normal workday.

“I think some of the stressors that we are seeing now are related to workplace requirements: Do you want to continue working at home and is this an option at your place of business?” Carter continued.

She added that some women face another concern: They would like to go back to the office because they feel most productive there, but their office has been downsized and they can’t return.

Adapting to change

As a mother, Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of the Cash Campaign of Maryland, says she understands the struggle women face. The nonprofit, which helps low-income residents, is staffed primarily by women and serves primarily women.

McKinney’s team adapted its services to meet demand as the pandemic hit.

“We pivoted every single service that we offer to online within two weeks,” McKinney said. “Benefit screening, financial education, financial coaching, financial planning trainings, conferences and summits. Every single award ceremony. Every single thing that we offer is now online. If you asked me three years ago, I would have not believed that we could do that.”

Moving the staff from home back to the office has taken more time.

“We just understand that you can’t toggle back and forth that quickly,” McKinney said. “These things need a lot of scheduling, a lot of planning.”

McKinney said she gathered input about a return-to-work policy through anonymous surveys and a shared Google document. After several weeks of discussion, employees are about to go back to the office at least twice a week, McKinney said.

“The way that we have handled this entire pandemic and how we’ve considered the return to work is that we’ve really honored the employees’ voice and asked, ‘What are you comfortable with?’” she said.

Making it work

In 2019, Bola Audena and her husband, Mack Audena, launched MBA Growth Partners to coach business leaders on strategic planning.

The following year, the Audenas adapted to the pandemic. As Bola Audena, CEO and managing partner at the Rockville-based firm, advised CEOs over Zoom, she and her husband created a new normal at home.

As Bola Audena tells her clients, everyone must work out processes and schedules to fit their evolving circumstances. She said the same flexibility that workers and children developed at the pandemic’s start is what is needed moving forward.

“Businesses, customers — everyone will need to be flexible,” she said.

Bola Audena said she believes that women continue to carry more responsibility at home, even if they are also working for a paycheck.

“I think the burden continues to be on women, but I think it’s probably going to shift a little more to a shared responsibility,” she said.

Time and stress management

Bola Audena said time management has become a theme of the pandemic, with executives now determining what requires a full-time effort and what can be done on a part-time basis.

Free time also opened up during the pandemic. Without a work commute, many people developed new hobbies or revisited old ones and learned to create a work-life balance, La Keita Carter observed.

Robin McKinney, who is focused on retaining employees and finding new ones, said she’s found daily walks critical to managing stress.

Women working together

Carter, whose practice transitioned to online therapy after the pandemic was declared, said she was surprised that many patients wanted to keep therapy online now that mask mandates have been lifted. People are examining how they live — and determining how much time in transit they are willing to spend, she said.

“I think some people have seen a decrease in stress specifically because they can resume social activities that promote self-care,” Carter said. “For example, some women use dinner with the ladies as a self-care practice. Some people use travel as a self-care practice. All of these were impacted significantly during the pandemic, but they are coming back.”

Going forward, Carter said, self-care will be important: Exercise can relieve stress and decrease anxiety and depression, while communicating needs and sharing responsibilities both stave off resentment in marriage — and at work, too.

In particular, reconnecting with other women will help women thrive, Carter said.

“Women are collaborative creatures by nature. In fact, many female animals are. Lionesses will often raise their young together while lions are hunting. Sometimes, they even nurse cubs that belong to other lionesses in the pride,” Carter said. “I say this to say: Lean on your support network.”