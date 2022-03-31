Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs March 31, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, P.A., a general practice law firm in Easton, Maryland, seeks to hire an associate attorney. All candidates must be licensed and in good standing to practice in Maryland.

Qualified applicants should email a resume to: svanemburgh@ewingdietz.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo