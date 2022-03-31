ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, P.A., a general practice law firm in Easton, Maryland, seeks to hire an associate attorney. All candidates must be licensed and in good standing to practice in Maryland.

Qualified applicants should email a resume to: svanemburgh@ewingdietz.com



